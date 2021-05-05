Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) Quiet Period To Expire on May 5th

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Cricut had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cricut’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

EWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

EWTX stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

