Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.25 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 34455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

