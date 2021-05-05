The Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $61.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The Southern traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 103869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

