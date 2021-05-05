Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 5th

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:DBDRU opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

