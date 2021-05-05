Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 21.1%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.47. Air T has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

