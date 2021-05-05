Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

