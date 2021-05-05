Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 101,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
