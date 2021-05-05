Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 101,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 104,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 648.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 14,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.