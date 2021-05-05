OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OneWater Marine traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,747 shares of company stock worth $9,602,286.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.