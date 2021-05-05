Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

