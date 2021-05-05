Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

FLMN stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

