Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

EQBK opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $434.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

