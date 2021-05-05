EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

