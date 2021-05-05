Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

NYSE LEE opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.