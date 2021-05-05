Brokers Set Expectations for ICON Public Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $145.11 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average of $197.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

