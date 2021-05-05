AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.45 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $876,550.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,034.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,713 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

