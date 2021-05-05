Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAS. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.29.

CAS stock opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.45. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.