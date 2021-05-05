Research Analysts Set Expectations for Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.67 on Monday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

