Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$121.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.45. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.84 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

