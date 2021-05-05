Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

ATVI opened at $88.69 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,646,000 after acquiring an additional 311,586 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,783 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

