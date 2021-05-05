Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Adam Davidson Purchases 20,294 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson bought 20,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £6,899.96 ($9,014.84).

LON TRR opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.29. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

