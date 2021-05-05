Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Adam Davidson Purchases 20,294 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson bought 20,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £6,899.96 ($9,014.84).
LON TRR opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.29. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94.
About Trident Royalties
