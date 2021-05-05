$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $17.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. 6,598,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

