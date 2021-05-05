The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.33 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $158.53. 1,389,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.