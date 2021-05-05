Adam Reynolds Sells 500,000 Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £365,000 ($476,874.84).

Shares of LON:EKF opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £323.05 million and a P/E ratio of 29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

