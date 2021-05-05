3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 12 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,142.18. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 722.31 ($9.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

