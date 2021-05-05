Golos Blockchain One Day Volume Reaches $361.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $794,985.64 and $361.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

