Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Reaches $538,421.48

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $89.74 or 0.00164038 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $538,421.48 and $543,220.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00266897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.37 or 0.01152305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.34 or 0.00722684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,662.11 or 0.99921504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

