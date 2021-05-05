PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $614,897.95

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $614,897.95 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00266897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.37 or 0.01152305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.34 or 0.00722684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,662.11 or 0.99921504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

