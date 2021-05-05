Konomi Network Hits Market Cap of $17.95 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.95 million and $4.15 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

