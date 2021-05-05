Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce $45.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.24 million and the highest is $47.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 197,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,757. The company has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a PE ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

