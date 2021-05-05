Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 347,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $940.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

