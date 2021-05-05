Portion Reaches Market Cap of $10.96 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $101,460.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00087737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00824874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.54 or 0.09635529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00100306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00043659 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

