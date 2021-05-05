Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.81 Million

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report $144.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.09 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 886.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $768.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $868.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

RHP stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. 909,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

