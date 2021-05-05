Graviocoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.22 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.67 or 0.00598592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.