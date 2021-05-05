WeTrust Trading Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $107.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00087737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00824874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.54 or 0.09635529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00100306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00043659 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

