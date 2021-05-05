Brokerages Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce $179.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $729.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 210,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,697. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,465,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,452. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

