PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

