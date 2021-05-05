Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 4.4%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$61.24 and last traded at C$63.13. 104,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 112,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

