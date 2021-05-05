Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Up 0.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.71. 47,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 91,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

About Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS)

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

