Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $887.36 million-$887.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $830.13 million.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.750-10.000 EPS.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $7.01 on Tuesday, hitting $338.96. The company had a trading volume of 652,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $343.47.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.