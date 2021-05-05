Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $887.36 million-$887.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $830.13 million.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.750-10.000 EPS.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $7.01 on Tuesday, hitting $338.96. The company had a trading volume of 652,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $343.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

