Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SILK stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 385,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,456 shares of company stock worth $4,180,138. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

