Digital Insurance Token Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

