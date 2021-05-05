Ontology Reaches One Day Volume of $633.51 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $633.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00078403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00056494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00338609 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026589 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

