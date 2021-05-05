Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0175

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $353,354.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00826230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.59 or 0.09668770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00100443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00043765 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

