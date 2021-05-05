$858.91 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $858.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the highest is $902.84 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. 1,680,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,886. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

