ZCore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,633.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $694,200.66 and $3,633.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,580,748 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

