General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $18.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.69 billion and the lowest is $17.92 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 77,047,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

