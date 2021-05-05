Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.67. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

