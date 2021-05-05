Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.67. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
