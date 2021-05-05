Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 21,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

