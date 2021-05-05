Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Down 1.6%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.37 and last traded at $175.74. 3,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.57.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.
Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
