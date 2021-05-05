Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Down 1.6%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.37 and last traded at $175.74. 3,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFXA. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Colfax by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.