SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading 0.9% Higher

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.90 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.65 ($0.23). 1,361,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 325,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £36.25 million and a PE ratio of -25.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.09.

SDX Energy Company Profile (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

